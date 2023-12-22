President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Nakhchivanli in Khojaly

22 December 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the village of Nakhchivanli in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

The head of state inspected the territory of the village.

The village of Nakhchivanli, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

