Demining units of Azerbaijani Army continue operation in liberated territories [VIDEO]

22 December 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

The measures carried out by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army on clearance of the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance continue according to the plan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

234 anti-personnel mines, 721 anti-tank mines, and 1405 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralised by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories on January 1–December 21, 2023, in a total area of 6,930 hectares.

Also, new supply roads have been laid, and existing security roads have been improved and restored to ensure the safe movement of columns of vehicles and combat equipment on rocky areas with complex terrain, including difficulties to pass.

The main efforts are focused on demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

A part of the mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the Karabakh economic region were once again destroyed by detonation and burning in the Godakburun training centre of the Aghdara region.

Necessary measures for engineering support in the liberated territories will be continued in 2024 in accordance with the plan.

---

