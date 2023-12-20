Medical tourism to develop in Azerbaijan

20 December 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

TABIB plans to cooperate with foreign countries to develop medical tourism in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Vugar Gurbanov, executive director of TABIB, mentioned that preliminary plans for cooperation with many foreign countries regarding the development of medical tourism in the country have been prepared and discussions have been held. There were negotiations with tourism companies and institutions of many countries.

"We want that if citizens used to apply to foreign countries for medical services, these opportunities will be created in Azerbaijan. First of all, we are thinking of implementing the medical tourism service through the New Clinic. Because this medical institution is suitable both in terms of conditions, equipment, and provision of medical services. We will see the results for next year.

Also, from next year, most of our doctors abroad will continue their service in Azerbaijan's health care," he added.

