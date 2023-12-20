Embrace colder weather with Azerbaijani qutabs [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

When chilly winter days settle in, there's nothing quite like cozying up with a hearty and comforting meal.

If you are looking for a perfect winter dinner idea, then embrace the colder weather with Azerbaijani qutab.

This cold-weather dish is incredibly warming and full of fresh ingredients. It reminds us of childhood or family gatherings, wrapping us in a blanket of warmth.

Qutab's versatility extends beyond its fillings. Traditionally, the dough is made with a combination of flour, water, and salt, resulting in a thin and soft pancake-like base.

The filling varies depending on regional preferences and can range from different kinds of meat to spinach, cheese, and pumpkin. Qutab is seasoned with aromatic spices such as cumin and coriander, adding an extra layer of flavour to the dish.

Each region of Azerbaijan has its own favourite qutabs. You can taste Shamakhi qutab in the north of the country and Jorat qutab in the settlement near Baku. Tourist destinations, like Sehirli Tendir and Manqal traditional cafes in the Old City, are specialised on this meal.

Over the past years, Qutab has gained international recognition, appealing to food enthusiasts looking to explore the flavours of Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the country hosted the first ever Qutab and Lavash Festival at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

The main purpose of the festival was to popularise the dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine worldwide.

At the festival, foodies were shown the process of making qutab stuffed with various ingredients, including herbs, meat, chestnuts, and pumpkin.

So, embrace this beloved dish and enjoy the comforts of the winter season!

----

