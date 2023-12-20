Azerbaijan Media Development Agency holds conference on Media Literacy [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan has held a conference on Media Literacy.

According to Azernews, the conference was attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as well as heads of media entities operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives, and volunteers from several state bodies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that media reforms carried out in Azerbaijan serve both to support professional media and to create a healthy media environment.

In his speech, he also noted that so far, the agency has organised several educational events on the topic of media literacy of young people in the regions of Azerbaijan.

"Also, various seminars with the participation of profile experts from Europe have been organised during this period," the executive director stressed.

A. Ismayilov touched upon the increasing number of cases of disinformation in the current global information era.

"This, in turn, implies the importance of such measures and educational work in the direction of media literacy. We believe that media literacy will have the best impact on protecting people from harmful aspects of the new media environment," he said.

Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSISIS), spoke about the importance of raising awareness of possible cyberattacks amid the increasing number of units on social networks.

"The State Service regularly conducts monitoring in the information system of state bodies as well as assessments in the direction of their security. In this regard, I can say that during the current year, the sending of more than 1 million, 400 thousand malicious e-mails to state bodies and their employees was prevented," Musayev said.

At the end of the speeches, the presentation of the Media Literacy platform took place.

Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department of Media Development Agency Lyaman Iskenderova mentioned that the website platform consists of 5 sections and 10 subsections.

After the presentation, Feyza Gizlogider, Deputy Head of the Human Resources and Education Department of the High Council of Radio and Television of Turkiye, gave an extensive lecture on the topic of "Remaining a Trace of What We Observe".

The conference continued with a panel session.

