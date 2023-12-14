Pashinyan says it realistic to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan in near future

14 December 2023 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

"Signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan shortly is very realistic," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a ministerial meeting of landlocked developing countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenia is ready to take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the region.

"For more than 30 years Armenia's borders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.

