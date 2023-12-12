Azerbaijan MFA participates in meeting of FMs of Eastern Partnership countries [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

On 11 December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Eastern Partnership countries, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department reports that the meeting chaired by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was also attended by European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varheli, as well as foreign ministers of the European Union and Eastern Partnership member states.

The event started with a speech by High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Oliver Varhely.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation within the EaP, the prospects of the EU's relations with partner countries, and regional security issues.

In his speech at the event, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the meeting was a significant opportunity to review the cooperation within the EaP, as well as the next steps.

Pointing out the importance of matching the priorities of the Eastern Partnership with the realities of the region, as well as the regional initiatives being implemented, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed confidence that this platform through the right approach and adaptation to the current trends of regional development can make a positive contribution to the EU co-operation with the region.

It was underlined that Azerbaijan fully supports and encourages the cooperation with Central Asian partners aimed at enhancing regional transport, energy and digital connectivity in line with the EU-Central Asia Strategy, as well as their potential participation in relevant EaP activities.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon the expanding potential of the Southern Gas Corridor, and spoke about Azerbaijan's priorities such as the supply of additional gas volumes and potential export of green energy to Europe, as well as the investments Azerbaijan is making in the transition to green energy, and emphasised the importance of the Middle Corridor.

It was noted that the digitalisation of the Middle Corridor is important in terms of ensuring transparency and facilitating transit, and digital transformation can become a horizontal priority within the EaP. The special significance of Azerbaijan's support in the issue of chairing COP29 was emphasised.

Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the participants of the meeting in detail about the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was noted that mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only way to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

Concern was expressed that despite Azerbaijan's comprehensive and open expression of its justified concerns, some EU member states continue inflammatory rhetoric and taking unilateral steps.

It was emphasised that the EU monitoring mission to Armenia has not achieved its stated objectives of promoting confidence building between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but instead has been widely used as a propaganda tool against Azerbaijan.

It was also noted that increasingly destabilising initiatives such as arming Armenia, including through the EU, undermine the credibility of the EU as a "neutral mediator" and efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a whole. It was emphasised that arming or otherwise exploiting one partner against the other is in no way compatible with the stated objectives of the Eastern Partnership.

Taking into account the mentioned appeals, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again called on all interested parties not to harm the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting continued with speeches by the foreign ministers of other Eastern Partnership Programme participating countries.

