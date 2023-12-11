Azerbaijan, EU discusses normalization of relations with Armenia [PHOTOS]

11 December 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership program, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chief Adviser to the President of the EU Council on Foreign Policy, Simon Mordue in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

It is reported that they discussed issues of mutual cooperation and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

