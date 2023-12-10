UAE welcomes efforts to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

10 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates welcomes the progress in relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as the recent steps taken towards peace in the region, the UAE Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.

The statement highly appreciated the confidence-building measures agreed upon between the two countries and expressed hope that these initiatives will contribute to strengthening stability in the Caucasus.

The ministry emphasized that the UAE supports all initiatives agreed upon by Azerbaijan and Armenia to strengthen security and peace at the regional and international level.

The ministry reiterated that the UAE emphasizes the importance of building bridges, cooperation and dialogue in resolving differences peacefully.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

---

