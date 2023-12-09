Azerbaijani pavilion at COP 28 continues to host visitors

9 December 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation continues its participation in several panel sessions at COP 28 (the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), and hosts guests at the Azerbaijani pavilion, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

The Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Jim Skea visited the Azerbaijani pavilion.

During the meeting with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at the Azerbaijani pavilion, they discussed issues related to studying climate change risks in Azerbaijan, conducting scientific research in the Caspian region, and involving Azerbaijani scientists in the preparation of the report for the 7th assessment cycle.

The visitors the Azerbaijani pavilion included Patricia Espinosa, who served as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Mexican Government for a long time and was the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2016 through 2022, as well as members of the delegation which represented Mexico at COP 28.

During the bilateral meeting, discussions focused on the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the field of climate change, the country's contribution to global efforts, and the importance of regional and international cooperation in this area.

Azerbaijan opened its pavilion at the COP 28 in Dubai on December 1. The national pavilion was established through the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of COP 28 which is being held from November 30 through December 12.

The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna of Azerbaijan.

The interactive pavilion showcases information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other related projects.

