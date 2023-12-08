AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on December 08.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan interested in peace rather than war"; "Azerbaijanis upbeat for 2024 presidential elections"; "Azerbaijan has potential to become beacon in creative & artistic industries"; "OPEC+ strives to keep price above minimum" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.