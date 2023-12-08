Azernews.Az

Friday December 8 2023

Council of Europe Secretary-General embarks on visit to Azerbaijan

8 December 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Council of Europe Secretary-General embarks on visit to Azerbaijan
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace, Azernews reports.

"Starting my official visit to Azerbaijan, I welcome the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is a positive step in the right direction. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace," Marija Pejcinovic-Buric said on her X page.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more