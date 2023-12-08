Council of Europe Secretary-General embarks on visit to Azerbaijan
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace, Azernews reports.
"Starting my official visit to Azerbaijan, I welcome the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is a positive step in the right direction. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace," Marija Pejcinovic-Buric said on her X page.
