Council of Europe Secretary-General embarks on visit to Azerbaijan

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace, Azernews reports.

"Starting my official visit to Azerbaijan, I welcome the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is a positive step in the right direction. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace," Marija Pejcinovic-Buric said on her X page.

