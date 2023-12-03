Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement over reportage prepared by Franco-German Arte channel

3 December 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Wester Azerbaijan Community issued a statement about the reportage prepared by the French-German Arte channel, Azernews reports

The statement read that in the reportage prepared by the French-German Arte channel, the delusions of Armenians from Garabagh that Armenia would become stronger and "take back Garabagh" and "kill all the Turks" were included. This once again proves that Armenians left Garabagh precisely because of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijan and because they did not want to live under the Azerbaijani flag.

It was noted that the recent statements about the inadmissibility of the return of Azerbaijanis in Armenian society, the actions held by the Armenian opposition in recent years in the capital Yerevan with the participation of thousands of people under the slogan "Armenia without Turks" show that the Armenian society has not only been unable to get rid of the feeling of Azerbaijanophobia, but on the contrary, this trend has become stronger. The lack of reaction to such racist acts by some states and organizations trying to impose themselves on everyone as the international community raises questions. Why do not France, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, "Freedom House", "Amnesty International" condemn these cases?

"If the Armenian authorities really want to achieve lasting peace with Azerbaijan, then they must seriously fight against the dangerous Azerbaijanophobia raging in the Armenian society," the statement emphasized.

