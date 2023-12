1 December 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The World Climate Action Summit organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 has started in the city of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the event venue to participate in the summit.

