Koroghlu Fortress captivates interest of history buffs [PHOTOS]

30 November 2023 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

There's nothing grander than standing inside an ancient building.

Many tourists flock to Gadabay every year to visit Koroghlu Fortress. This fascinating structure captivates the interest of travellers with its mysterious and eye-catching architecture.

Nestled on a steep cliff between Galakand and Miskinli villages, this grand fortress is shrouded in mystery.

Named after Koroglu, the national hero of Azerbaijan, the fortress shares its name with similar fortresses found in Shamkir, Tovuz, and other parts of the country.

Constructed primarily in the 17th century for strategic military purposes, the Koroghlu fortresses share a common characteristic.

There are remnants of a windmill and a water reservoir inside the fortress.

Local residents believe that there are undiscovered underground passages within the fortress, adding to its mysterious nature.

Despite its high altitude, the water reservoir is constantly supplied with clean water that flows through hidden channels. As locals say, the water has never been tainted or stagnant.

Legends persist among the people, recounting the presence of folk tale heroes, known as dastans, in these very grounds.

Situated at an elevation of 2,000 meters above sea level, the Koroghlu fortress can only be accessed by foot. The western side of the structure is encircled by sheer cliffs, adding to its natural defenses.

Some researchers speculate that this monument predates Koroghlu and can be traced back to the 7th century, during the reign of Girdman Javanshir, the ruler of the Albanian region.

Restoration work was carried out in the Koroghlu Fortress with the aim of preserving this cultural and historical monument.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz