Western countries try to destabilize situation around Azerbaijan's Garabagh

26 November 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Some Western countries are trying to destabilize the situation around Azerbaijan's Garabagh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Azernes reports.

According to him, those countries are waging an open fight against Russia in the region.

"Indeed, a number of countries are still trying to destabilize the situation around Karabakh, which, by the way, led to the Azerbaijani side officially declaring that this number of countries can hardly lay claim to any role as mediators, because they have taken a one-sided position. And, of course, having taken such a one-sided position, claiming something is both impossible and inappropriate," Peskov noted.

He added that Western countries are trying to oust Russia from the South Caucasus.

“But no one except Russia can act as the guarantor of peace and stability in the region,” Peskov said.

