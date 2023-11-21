Second part of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine

21 November 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan of July 17, 2023, the second part of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the humanitarian cargo includes more than 900k meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 18 transformers and complete transformer substations.

A convoy of 23 TIR trucks with humanitarian aid provided by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan left the territory of Sumgayit Technological Park today. By the above-mentioned Order of the country's head of state, it is planned to send the next consignments of electrical equipment with a total value of 7.6 million US dollars intended for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the first part of the mentioned humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on October 30 of this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz