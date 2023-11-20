Weapons and ammunition found in Gubadli district [PHOTOS]

20 November 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Barda District Department of the Azerbaijan Internal Ministry, employees of the Gubadli District Police Department are taking measures to collect and hand over weapons left behind illegal Armenian Armed Groups, Azernews reports.

During the next event 1 "Fagot",1 grenade launcher, 1 machine gun, 19 grenades, a large number of cartridges, and other ammunition were found and taken out from the territory of Tarovlu village of the district.

The fact is being investigated.

