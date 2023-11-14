Parliament ratifies agreement between Azerbaijan, Turkiye

14 November 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) will ratify the agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. In this regard, the agenda of today's plenary session of the parliament has been amended, Azernews reports.

A bill on approval of the "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on the construction of residential houses, primary schools, kindergartens, and cultural centres in Kahramanmaras province of the Republic of Turkiye" has been included in the agenda.

Thus, the number of issues included in the agenda of the meeting reached 15.

