Turkish servicemen's stay in Azerbaijan is extended

13 November 2023 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a bill to the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye on extending the term of stay of Turkish servicemen in Azerbaijan for another year, Azernews reports.

The bill notes that as a result of anti-terrorist measures of local nature carried out by the Azerbaijani army on September 19–20 in the Garabagh region, the illegal regime on the territory of Azerbaijan was put an end to, but the final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not yet been signed.

The document notes that Turkiye will continue to contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region. It also mentions the successful work of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Centre.

The bill states that the activities of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Centre are a requirement of Turkiye's constructive role in the region.

It is noted that the mandate of the Turkish Army is to be extended for another year starting November 17, and this bill will be discussed this week in the Turkish Parliament.

Recall that on November 17, 2020, the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye authorized the Turkish Armed Forces to send the military to Azerbaijan for one year.

In November 2021 and 2022, the stay of Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan was extended for one year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz