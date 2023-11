13 November 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita. The meeting was held in Rabat within the framework of the 2nd session of the joint intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived on a visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on November 12.

