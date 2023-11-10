Commemoration ceremony dedicated to 85th anniversary of passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held

10 November 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev held the commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the passing of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as Shehids of the two countries, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of their Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Both countries’ national anthems accompanied by the military orchestra were performed.

The speakers at the commemoration ceremony spoke about the glorious and significant life path of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and emphasized that due to the reforms carried out by the genius personality, the fraternal country successfully withstood the test of time and quickly became a developed strong state.

It was stressed that the idea of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow” and the idea of National Leader Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states” are the fundamental principles of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and serve to further strengthen fraternal ties between both states.

