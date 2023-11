10 November 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia on November 10, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was reported that the minister will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the framework of the visit.

---

