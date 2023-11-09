TRNC congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of State Flag Day

9 November 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) shared a post on its official X account and congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"We sincerely congratulate the people and government of our fraternal country Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 9 - State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish the glorious flag to fly freely in every corner of the Azerbaijani lands forever."

Kardeş ülke #Azerbaycan halkını ve hükümetini 9 Kasım – Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Devlet Bayrak Günü münasebetiyle içtenlikle kutlar, şanlı bayrağın Azerbaycan topraklarının her köşesinde ilelebet özgürce dalgalanmasını dileriz. pic.twitter.com/ANnsDyuCjI — Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@KKTC_Disisleri) November 9, 2023

To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz