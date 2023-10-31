Azerbaijani Colonel General meets with delegation from Italy [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

31 October 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

On October 31, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Chief of Defence of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. The Italian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held in the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army.

The meeting between the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army and the Chief of Defence of Italy was held in one-on-one and expanded formats.

Welcoming the Italian delegation, Colonel General K. Valiyev informed them about the historical victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the significance of the local anti-terror measures conducted in the Garabagh region in September of this year.

Speaking about the large-scale reforms carried out in the field of army development, the Chief of the General Staff also highlighted the importance of the use of new technologies in the Azerbaijan Army and the work done in the field of cybersecurity.

In turn, Admiral G.C. Dragone expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the wide opportunities for expanding military cooperation between the two countries. The Chief of Defence of Italy stressed the significance of mutual visits in the development of relations between our countries.

The necessity for further expansion of military relations between Azerbaijan and Italy based on strategic partnership was emphasized at the meeting.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

---

