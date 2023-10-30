Hate crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis conference takes place

30 October 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

"There is enough material on pressure and even death threats against Azerbaijanis. Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said these words at the conference held in connection with the presentation of the report "Hate crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis". Azernews reports.

In July and August of 2020, dozens of Azerbaijanis in the United States, England, Russia, Ukraine, Belgium, and Armenian students were subjected to special abuse and psychological pressure. In this way, only Azərbaycan flags are still running, Azernews reports.

According to Ombudsman, Azerbaijan's 2020 il Tovuz event was recorded as offensive actions against military personnel photos and state flag.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz