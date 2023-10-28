Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for ICT cooperation

28 October 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has held meetings with ICT institutions and advanced technology companies of Türkiye as part of their visit to the country, Azernews reports.

The first meeting was held with the Communication Technologies Group of Türkiye. The sides expressed their commitment to strengthening efforts to achieve common goals and conduct exchange experience between Turkish ICT companies and Azerbaijan in the field of digital development.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting at YASAD (Software Industrialists Association).

Addressing the event, Acting Chair of IRIA Inara Valiyeva emphasized that the projects implemented as a result of these meetings would contribute to strengthening the ICT cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting with the Turkish Services Exporters’ Association focused on the mutual support of innovation-oriented scientific researches and innovative projects, investments, exchange of experience in the field of digital development as well as joint cooperation in international events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

A delegation of Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has held meetings with ICT institutions and advanced technology companies of Türkiye as part of their visit to the country.

The first meeting was held with the Communication Technologies Group of Türkiye. The sides expressed their commitment to strengthening efforts to achieve common goals and conduct exchange experience between Turkish ICT companies and Azerbaijan in the field of digital development.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting at YASAD (Software Industrialists Association). Addressing the event, Acting Chair of IRIA Inara Valiyeva emphasized that the projects implemented as a result of these meetings would contribute to strengthening the ICT cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting with the Turkish Services Exporters’ Association focused on the mutual support of innovation-oriented scientific researches and innovative projects, investments, exchange of experience in the field of digital development as well as joint cooperation in international events.