Regular meeting of Presidium of Bar Association takes place at De Fendo Law Office

21 October 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

According to information provided by the press service of the Bar Association, the Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Bagirov spoke at the meeting and informed about the current activities of the Presidium, Azernews reports.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the issue of establishing the Academy of Advocacy was considered. The Presidium made a favourable decision. At the same time it was decided to appoint member of the Collegium, professor, doctor of law Amir Aliyev as the head of the Academy.

Then, taking into account the international experience, the issue of appointment of the head of the Collegium's staff as Secretary General was considered and other decisions were taken.

Application of Nakhchivan State University was also considered at the meeting. Thus, in accordance with the Memorandum signed by the Collegium this year, "Heydar Aliyev Student Scholarship Programme" and "Sureya Agaoglu Student Scholarship Programme" were established by the Collegium to allocate individual scholarships to students distinguished in education.

Applications for admission to the Bar Association, transfer of advocates to other legal institutions, termination of advocates' practice of some advocates and exemption from membership fees for a certain period were considered and relevant decisions were made.

Later in the meeting, relevant decisions were taken on the establishment of barristers' offices and advocates' offices.

In addition, during the meeting the conclusions of the Disciplinary Commission of Advocates were considered and relevant decisions were taken by the Presidium.

At the end, other important issues related to the activities of the College were also considered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz