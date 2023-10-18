Community rejects Australian Government's anti-Azerbaijani statement

18 October 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community rejects the Australian Government's anti-Azerbaijani statement of 17 October 2023, Azernews reports.

The Community released a statement over the issue.

"Australia, which destroyed Aboriginal peoples, has not recognized their rights to date still, voted against the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples and participated in the invasion of Iraq under false accusations, is the last country to issue a "warning" to Azerbaijan.

These days, joining like-minded countries in the UN Human Rights Council and acting against Azerbaijan, the “expectations” of the country, that voted against the recognition of the constitutional rights of the aboriginal peoples, from Azerbaijan are nothing but hypocrisy.

"Australia must stop approaching countries and issues based on religious and ethnic sympathies and crusader mentality."

To recall, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement and claimed that the Azerbaijani government had "failed to protect the rights of ethnic and religious minorities". The Community argued that this statement was "unfounded and biased", and that it ignored the fact that Azerbaijan had put an end to occupation, separatism, the “grey” zone, and restored its territorial integrity, sovereignty, historical justice, and international law.

The Community also noted that the Australian Government had failed to address the rampant Azerbaijan-phobic tendencies in Armenia, as well as the systematic violation of religious freedoms in this country, the destruction of religious and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, including mosques and cemeteries.

The Community called on the Australian Government to revise its statement, remove baseless claims, and reflect the facts of the situation in Azerbaijan. It also urged the government to make efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes and protect their rights and freedoms, including religious freedom after their return.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz