20-30 countries cannot be considered international community, President says

17 October 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

“It is also strange that a group of countries considers itself international community. After all, when we say international community, there are more than 200 countries, and 20-30 countries cannot be considered international community. They are so used to this, they don't consider anyone but themselves as public, and an accusation is being made that we deceived the international community, we deceived them by conducting the anti-terrorist operation,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

“This is very harmful logic. We have rightfully restored sovereignty in our native land, in accordance with all norms and principles, principles established at the international level. No-one has the right to accuse us of anything now. It is true that there have been and will be attempts, as you are probably watching,” the head of state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz