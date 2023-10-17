Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Fuzuli

17 October 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish Ambassador has paid a visit to Fuzuli, which was liberated from the Armenian invasion three years ago, Azernews reports.

We are heading for Fuzuli in its third year since the victory and its liberation from the Armenian invasion, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağci shared a post on his X account.

He added that we will witness the reconstruction and restoration of Garabagh and the return of our brothers to their homeland.

Fuzuli’nin ermeni işgalinden kurtarılışı ve zaferin 3.yılında #Fuzuli yolundayız.

Karabağ’ın imar ve inkişafı ile kardeşlerimizin öz yurtlarına geri dönüşüne şahitlik edeceğiz. pic.twitter.com/TmkECAAOKj — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) October 17, 2023

To recall, the Fuzuli district was invaded by Armenian Armed Groups on August 23, 1993. After being under 27 years of Armenian invasion, the district was liberated on October 17, 2020. Azerbaijan has started mass reconstruction and restoration works in Fuzuli, like other liberated territories. Over 130,000 residents of Fuzuli became IDPs as a result of Armenian occupation and so far, roughly 1,000 former IDPs returned to Fuzuli.

