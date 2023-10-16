State Tourism Agency organises press tour to Sugovushan village

16 October 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The State Tourism Agency has organized a press tour of the newly built recreation park in Sugovushan village of Tartar district. About 40 representatives of Azerbaijani media are participating in the mediation, Azernews reports.

Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova informed the media representatives that the park was built around the Sugovushan reservoir in the 1970s on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and pedestrian paths were laid for effective organization of leisure time for the population, where seats, chat rooms, a playground for children, and sports facilities were installed along the coast.

Also in the 7.5-hectare park a tourist information center, a cafe, a floating pier, and a car park for vehicles serving tourists have been created. Large-scale landscaping works have been carried out here, and about 5 thousand trees and bushes have been planted.

Azada Huseynova noted that the second stage of the process of creating tourist infrastructure in Sugovushan envisages the construction of a new bridge, an adaptation of the historical bridge, the existing Flag Square to the park, as well as large-scale landscaping works.

It should be noted that the foundation of Sugovushan Recreation Park was laid on 20 March 2022 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

On 15 October, during his visit to Tartar district, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation park in Sugovushan settlement, and got acquainted with the created tourist infrastructure and improvement works.

