Agriculture & Food Science Faculty established in ADA University

In cooperation with FAO, the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science at ADA University and World Food Day was marked, Azernews reports.

The Partnership and Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, in cooperation with ADA University, celebrated the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and World Food Day.

The event held on October 16 was attended by representatives of the ministry and state institutions, university student-teachers, representatives of international organizations, and people registered for the event.

At the exhibition organized within the framework of the event, the tasting and presentation of the food products of the "Taste of the Homeland" brand, which was created with the support of FAO, including the products of about 10 companies, the companies represented by the participants of the certificate program of the Italy-Azerbaijan University project, Italian brands, and FAO took place. Product presentation is an example that food is more than just a daily requirement, everyone working in agricultural production has a role in food security, and they are food heroes as individuals. FAO's role in this field is aimed at making the daily agricultural work done by those heroes more efficient and further increasing its role in food security and security.

At the event, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev made an opening speech and said that agriculture is one of the most important sectors of Azerbaijan's economy. This field is not only about the production of food products. Agriculture ensures the country's food security.

"Our goal in establishing this faculty is to train competitive personnel in the agricultural field, prepare professionals who can bring scientific and technical progress and innovation," the Rector added to his speech.

The Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov emphasized in his speech that the establishment of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science will create a foundation for the application of different experiences and comparative analysis.

"I am sure that the opening of the new faculty will help us to deepen our analyses on ensuring food and food safety, efficient management of water resources and other important areas of agriculture, expand our scientific research potential in relevant fields, and achieve the set goals and will make an exceptional contribution by increasing the effectiveness of our efforts," said Minister Majnun Mammadov.

Zakiya Mustafayeva, deputy head of the Food Safety Agency, said in her speech that today's climate changes, changing consumer habits, reduction of water resources, scientific and technical innovations, new food sources and production processes are among the serious challenges ahead in ensuring food and food safety. This taking adequate measures against challenges is possible only with the personnel potential with high indicators. In this regard, Z. Mustafayeva called the creation of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at ADA University a commendable event. The Deputy Chairman of the Agency assessed this step as an unparalleled contribution to the agriculture and food system of Azerbaijan, and in order to effectively establish the work of the faculty, it is necessary to prepare educational programs, exchange mutual knowledge and experience, involve students in scientific research and experience programs, scientific research works, joint projects and noted that AQTA is ready to cooperate with ADA University in organizing events.

Nasar Hayat, representative of FAO in Azerbaijan, spoke about the global factors affecting sustainable agriculture, water and food security, and emphasized the importance of proper use of water to protect our future. In addition, congratulating the International Rural Women's Day celebrated by the UN on October 15, he said,

"When rural women have fair access to resources and education, they become powerful agents of change." In the end, he congratulated everyone on the joint celebration of World Food Day, the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science, and the International Day of Rural Women. At the end of the speech, the Director General of FAO Dr. Gu Dong Yu's video appeal was published.

After the speech of the Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. Claudio Taffuri, and the video address of the Rector of the University of Bologna, Mr. Giovanni Molari, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science, Matteo Vittuari, informed about the faculty. In his speech, the dean touched upon a number of issues related to bachelor's and master's degrees to be taught from 2024.

Specialists representing the state agency, international organization and ministry operating in the relevant direction talked about the mechanisms of measuring food loss and waste, and the measures implemented to reduce their impact.

The event continued with a seminar.

It should be noted that October 16 is the FAO World Food Day, focusing the world's attention on food safety and sustainable food development. The theme for 2023 is "Water is life, Water is food".

In addition, let's note that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science was founded as a result of cooperation with the University of Bologna within the initiative of Italy-Azerbaijan University. Undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in the field are offered through this faculty.

The bachelor's and master's degrees, which will be opened in 2024, will be taught at the Baku campus of ADA University, regional centers in Gazakh and Ganja.

