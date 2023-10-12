Council of Foreign Ministers of Commonwealth of Independent States kicks off [PHOTOS]

12 October 2023 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has just kicked off in Bishkek, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X. The meeting of the Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on a range of topics that are of mutual interest and high on the agenda of the CIS. Azernews reports.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to include a joint statement on strengthening the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, a schedule of the CIS multi-level ministerial consultations in 2022, the decision to create a basic organization to study terrorism and other manifestations of extremism, as well as guidelines for drafting international treaties, and others.

The CIS Heads of State Council will also be held online on 15 October, where a number of documents are expected to be adopted, including a statement on the 30th anniversary of the CIS, a statement on cooperation in the field of biological security and migration, and two more documents related to cooperation in the field of security.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the CIS is an important step towards strengthening cooperation and integration between the post-Soviet states.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz