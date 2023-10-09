Azerbaijani Embassy may resume its activity in Tehran

9 October 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

There is a unified opinion on resumption of activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference today, answering a question on resumption of activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

"The visit of the Azerbaijani official (Azerbaijani President's Representative for Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov - ed.) to Tehran took place in continuation of negotiations between the officials of the two countries. Constructive talks and consultations were held. Both Azerbaijani and Iranian sides expressed their views on the latest developments in the region," the spokesman stressed.

Nasser Kanaani noted that there is a consensus on the resumption of activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran:

"In the near future, within the framework of discussions and successfully taken steps, the Embassy may resume its activity in Tehran. We are in a good mood and trend in bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that the special representative of Azerbaijani President Khalaf Khalafov visited Tehran on 3 October, and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash arrived in Azerbaijan on 6 October.

To recall, The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran has been closed due to the armed attack on 27 January 2023, at around 08:00 a.m. local time. The perpetrator passed by the guard post with a Kalashnikov rifle and opened fire inside the embassy, while its staff tried to neutralize him. The head of the embassy's security service, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed in the attack, while two guards were injured.

Shortly after, a suspect was detained by Iranian police. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened a criminal investigation of the attack. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strongly condemned the attack. The Azerbaijani side regarded the incident as a "terrorist act". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced evacuation of the embassy personnel in Tehran. On 29 January Azerbaijan evacuated most of the embassy staff from Tehran and suspended the embassy's operation.

