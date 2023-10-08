AZAL cancelled all flights to and from Israel

8 October 2023 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Airlines cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion Airport scheduled for Sunday, October 8, in connection with the recent events in Israel. This was reported by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Azernews reports.

Additional information will be provided regarding the implementation of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route.

Passengers purchasing a ticket to Tel Aviv are entitled to a full refund or free ticket replacement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz