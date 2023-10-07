Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in region with Serbian Speaker

7 October 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic on 6 October. The Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department reports that current issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the importance of mutual contacts and visits, especially the current political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, in developing the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in various spheres.

Recalling that Serbia has always fully supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country in the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as in the post-conflict period, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the application of double standards to these important principles of international law is unacceptable.

The other side was informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace process, as well as the efforts undertaken towards the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Garabagh.

Speaking about the anti-terrorist measures initiated in response to the regular provocations of the Armenian armed forces, which continue to exist in our territories since the period of occupation and in violation of international law, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that as a result of these measures, the scale of illegal militarisation in the Garabagh region is once again clear to everyone.

Despite the elimination of this real threat to peace and security in the region, he noted that today a number of countries are taking very dangerous steps to project their domestic political programs on the region in various ways.

Despite the current problems, it was stated that our country is determined to prevent such attempts, as well as to promote the peace and reintegration process.

Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlić expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, as well as the reception of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the visit, and was convinced that such visits will contribute to the development of the existing friendly relations between our countries at different levels, including at the inter-parliamentary level. Despite the fact that the situation and picture in the region is quite clear, it was brought to attention that contradictory positions put forward by a number of countries on international law and current realities are regrettable.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

