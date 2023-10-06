Azerbaijani Ombudswoman visits Ruben Vardanyan

6 October 2023 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, visited places of detention without warning, Azernews reports.

Sabina Aliyeva also visited Ruben Vardanyan, who was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint and arrested.

“During the visit, which took place on October 3, 2023, Ruben Vardanyan was heard individually by the Ombudsman, his appeals were answered on the spot. Monitoring of the provision of rights in accordance with the law was carried out.

He expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention, noted that he had undergone a preliminary medical examination and had no health problems. Telephone conversation with a family member, reception of broadcasts, use of the library, and access to information are provided. In this case, the protection of the rights of the arrested person during the investigation is carried out by a lawyer chosen by his family.

He was also presented with legislative acts in his own language, information publications about the powers of the Ombudsman and the possibility of direct contact with the call center.

The conditions of detention in the institution were studied - personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, and nutrition. It was established that the rights of detained persons are ensured without discrimination, opportunities for access to information are created, and the necessary medical and psychological services are provided,” says the information from the Ombudsman’s Office.

Let us recall that on September 27, at the Lachin border checkpoint, as a result of the vigilance of servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Ruben Karleni Vardanyan (born in 1968), who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained, who illegally arrived in the country and held the “position” of the so-called “ State Minister" of the separatist regime in Garabagh.

Significant suspicions were established that Ruben Vardanyan, currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.1 ( illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic.

A preventive measure was chosen against Ruben Vardanyan in the form of detention for 4 months.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz