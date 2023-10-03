Azerbaijan-France working group on inter-parliamentary relations suspend its activity

3 October 2023 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Working Group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations has stopped its activity, Azernews reports, citing the Group.

The Working Group of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and France accepts with regret the information about the suspension of the activities of the France-Azerbaijani friendship group and the working group in the National Assembly of the Republic of France.

Taking into account the mentioned information, the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations working group temporarily suspends its activities and relations with the France-Azerbaijan friendship group until appropriate steps are taken by France.

