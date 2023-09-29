Speaker of Parliament meets with president of French National Assembly [PHOTOS]

29 September 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

The lopsided, biased attitude [of France] to the situation in the South Caucasus is less than helpful to the efforts to install lasting peace in the region, Azernews reports, citing the chair of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova telling at a meeting with the president of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Dublin.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remembered the numerous declarations and resolutions by both chambers of the French parliament that had affected negatively the normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace process as a whole. Those documents contradicted the international law principles whilst also calling into question Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Indeed, all those steps supported separatism in our territory and emboldened and tempted the revanchist powers in Armenia.

Also, Gafarova recalled Yaël Braun-Pivet’s visit to Armenia in 2023, adding that the French speaker would have had a fine opportunity to learn the Azerbaijani point of view, too, had she travelled to Azerbaijan after Armenia. Speaker Gafarova brought to Braun-Pivet’s attention the fact that in all the 30 years we had never seen France condemn the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and the sacking of our captured towns, villages and heritage, both historical and cultural. France has never spoken up about the rights of the 1 million Azerbaijanis who had faced the Armenian ethnic cleansing policy and had become refugees from Armenia and IDP from Garabagh.

