Armenia and illegal puppet junta regime continue to implant landmines

12 September 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia and the illegal puppet junta regime continue to plant Armenian-made landmines produced in Armenia along the whole perimeters of the 'grey zone,' Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The post read that terrifying figures of Armenia's systematic and deliberate landmine terror policy against Azerbaijan.

He noted that 3385 Azerbaijanis have become the victims of landmines infested by Armenia since 1991.

— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) September 12, 2023

---

