Mudflow causes damage on some roads in Gabala [PHOTOS]

8 September 2023 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Mudflow water caused by heavy rains has damaged road infrastructure and road structures in Gabala district, Azernews reports, citing the AAYDA.

On Garameryam-Ismayilli-Sheki (65-85 km section), Yemishanli-Uludash, Hamzali-Jigatelli, Khirkhatala, Gabala-Bum-Gamarvan roads, mudflow washed out roads and filled the carriageway, bringing silt and stone fragments, felled trees, some sections of roads became unusable, drainage channels were out of order. In addition, as a result of intensive precipitation in the district, mudflows in Demiraparanchai washed away part of the road to Laza village.

As part of the work carried out by the Agency, the smooth and safe movement of traffic on the roads was ensured. As soon as possible, a smooth and safe entrance to Laza village was ensured through an alternative road from the left bank of the railway.

It is noted that the specified territories are under control and road rehabilitation works continue.

Also, flood waters caused by intensive precipitation brought mud and pieces of stones to the carriageway of the Ismayilli-Lahic motorway (at sections of 15.8, 17.2, and 18.6 km), and the problems caused by uninterrupted and safe movement of motor transport were eliminated.

Thus, special equipment and manpower of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were immediately mobilized to the accident sites from the moment of the accident.

As a result of urgent works on the mentioned road, motor transport movement was fully restored.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz