We expected Armenian residents in Garabagh to positively receive food cargo, says President of ARCS [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 September 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

We expressed readiness to deliver food aid to the Armenian population living in Khankendi and expected that the Armenian residents would positively accept it, President of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) Novruz Aslan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

"We went there with food aid. In fact, we expected that Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region would take it positively," he said.

Novruz Aslan noted that the Red Crescent Society is determined to fulfill this mission.

He added that Armenian residents should not refuse this assistance by giving in to some feelings.

"They have been victimized by separatists, by some forces. Let them think, comprehend, draw conclusions, use the options offered to them today," he said.

On August 29 the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been waiting for 8 days to pass in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

