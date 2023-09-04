Speaker of Parliament receives members of Israel-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group

4 September 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

On September 4, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova received members of the inter-parliamentary friendship group Israel-Azerbaijan - Yevgeny Shova, Osher Shkalim, Tatyana Mazarsky and Almog Cohen, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly and partner countries, the exceptional role of an active political dialogue, the role of visits and high-level meetings in the development of relations between our countries was emphasized. At the same time, it was noted that Azerbaijanis and Jews have been living together for centuries in conditions of peace, friendship and mutual understanding.

Issues of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Israel were also discussed at the meeting. Attention was drawn to the activities of friendship groups and the importance of mutual visits of parliamentarians in the development of relations between our legislative bodies.

