Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

1 September 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 31, at 22:15, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

