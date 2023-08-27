Lachin City Day celebrated with graniose fireworks [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

27 August 2023 01:10 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the first celebration of the Day of the city of Lachin, a grandiose fireworks display took place.

Azernews informs that with the organization of the Ministry of Culture, the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan for the Lachin region and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a rich program has been prepared for August 26 and 27 in Lachin liberated from occupation.

The events, which will last two days, will cover the entire city center, including Flag Square, the Khakeri river embankment, and the picturesque terrace of the new Boulevard.

It should be noted that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023, city days were established in the territories liberated from occupation in order to perpetuate the historic victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War.

