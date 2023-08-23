Azerbaijani police detain drug dealers connected to Iran

23 August 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani police detained gang members involved in illegal drug trafficking in the Binagadi district, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Fakhri Hasanzade, Talat Muradov, and his brother Nijat, who are engaged in illegal drug trafficking, were detained during the event held by the employees of the district police department.

The press service noted that detainees accepted that they had bought the drugs from a person named "Kenan". As a continuation of the operation, the same person - Kanan Safarov, a resident of Baku, was detained for a short time. A total of 20 kilograms of highly effective heroin, 2 kilograms of psychotropic methamphetamine, 127 psychotropic pills, and an electronic scale were found on him and at his address. Kanan Safarov said that he had acquired the drugs from an Iranian citizen he had met on the Instagram social network in order to deliver them to various addresses in the capital.

During another operation carried out by the Binagadi District Police Department, Rafig Mammadov, who was previously convicted of illegal drug trafficking, was also detained. More than 4 kilograms of heroin obtained for the purpose of sale were found on that person. Rafiq Mammadov stated that he obtained the drug from an Iranian citizen known by the name "Sarhad" from the social network "TikTok" with the intention of selling it.

The investigation department of the district police department continues to investigate each of the detained persons.

---

