17 August 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the 78th anniversary of Indonesia's independence, celebrated with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan. The ceremony was led by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, Hildi Hamid, and was attended by Embassy staff, Indonesian citizens and students in Azerbaijan, friends of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, and Indonesian scholarship recipients from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Embassy.

The ceremony was a fitting tribute to the nation's heroes, with musical performances paying homage to those who have contributed to the nation's independence from generation to generation. Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesian citizens to believe that every cloud has a silver lining and to look forward in order to make Indonesia more advanced, harmonious and peaceful, just, and prosperous.

The 76th anniversary of Indonesia's independence was also marked by a milestone in the nation's research and innovation sector, with the establishment of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) in April 2021. This agency is tasked with intensifying research and innovation in order to master technology and move toward digitization in the current information technology era, which has gained relevance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag-hoisting ceremony in Baku was a fitting tribute to the nation's heroes and a reminder of the importance of research and innovation in order to make Indonesia more advanced, harmonious and peaceful, just, and prosperous.

