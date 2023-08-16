III meeting of ministers of countries of Turkic States begins in Samarkand [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

The III meeting of health ministers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the World Turkic Medical Congress started its work in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan on August 16, Azernews reports, citing OTS.

The international event, which is supported by the Organization of Turkic States and the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, is attended by health ministers of OTS member states and observers, heads of medical universities, as well as invited scientists from different countries. Azerbaijan is represented at the congress by a delegation headed by Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

Head of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov, who opened the meeting, welcomed the participants of the event and wished them success in their work.

In turn, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev noted that the issues discussed and decisions made will give an important impetus to the work of the Organization in the future.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev stressed that the international congress was organized at a high level. This event will contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between our countries in a new plane: "As President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev noted in his speech at the IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, strengthening ties with the OTS member countries in all spheres is one of the main priorities of our state's foreign policy. Cooperation in all spheres of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and social life of our countries with the direct support of the heads of state is developing on an upward path. This is clearly manifested both within the Organization and in bilateral relations".

The Azerbaijani Minister of Health also noted that interactions between our countries, built on a solid foundation, create a basis for the successful development of relations in the field of health care: "Today's platform is an important constituent factor for deepening multilateral relations not only with medical specialists of the countries represented in the Organization but also opens further prospects for cooperation between specialists of Turkic-speaking peoples. Thus, a solid basis for the mutual exchange of experience and close cooperation is created. The main directions of our joint activities are the creation of the Common Medical Scientific Space of the member and observer countries of the Organization of the Turkic States, joint scientific research, determination of common standards of medical education. The use of information and communication technologies in health care makes possible the cross-border exchange of medical data on patient's health with the development of Unified Electronic Health Standards within the Organization," Teymur Musaev said in conclusion.

In their speeches, Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Amrillo Inoyatov, Minister of Health of Turkiye Fahrettin Koja, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat, First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Mamadaliev, Minister of Health of Tajikistan Jamoliddin Abdullozoda, Minister of Health of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Marsel Minnullin noted that the international event will create new perspectives for cooperation in the field of health care between partners from different countries of the world and the Russian Federation. The importance of creating a joint information space in the health care systems of the Member States of the Organization with the application of innovative ideas and progressive technologies, attracting investments in the pharmaceutical industry and production of medical equipment, development of public-private partnerships in the field of health tourism and medical services was emphasized.

The meeting adopted the final document of the World Turkic Medical Congress - Joint Declaration.

Then, the participants were familiarized with the exhibition of the joint Uzbek-Turkish business forum in the field of healthcare held in parallel with the World Turkic Medical Congress, as well as exchanged views with the forum participants.

Within the framework of the event, it is planned to hold a meeting of Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as bilateral meetings with health ministers of member countries.

The World Turkic Medical Congress will finish its work on August 17.

