State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions meets with servicemen [PHOTOS]

12 August 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

In order to promote our national and moral values in the Azerbaijani Army and to foster a sense of patriotism among the personnel, the Ministry of Defence conducts joint activities with the State Committee for Work with Religious Organisations, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In accordance with the signed plan of joint actions for 2023, representatives of the Committee met with the personnel of military units and held talks.

At the event, a minute of silence honored the memory of the national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev and those who rose to the top of martyrdom for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded.

The speakers talked about the education of youth in the spirit of military patriotism, the role of our national and moral values in protecting them from bad habits, and the importance of educational measures implemented in this direction.

Later, the questions of the staff were answered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz